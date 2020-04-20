Meera makes an emotional appeal to PM Imran Khan

NEW YORK – Pakistani Actress Meera on appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to arrange for her repartition as she is left helpless in America where coronavirus has taken thousands of lives.

In her video message on Monday, the actress, who had gone to the US for the shooting of her film “Long Distance”, said she doesn’t want to die in a foreign land, adding that she wants to die in Pakistan.

The Baaji actress said she has no savings and her survival is difficult, adding that New York is turning into a graveyard as thousands of people are dying every day.

“I am confined in my hotel room where I had come to New York with several artists for the shooting. My colleagues have already returned to Pakistan but I am stuck in New York,” Meera said.

Meera further said, “Dear prime minister, you have always supported artists. I request you to please make arrangements for my repatriation to Pakistan as I wish to die in my country.”

