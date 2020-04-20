WORLD

Houston: Pakistan association organized free camp for Coronavirus testing

Theazb Web Desk 9 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute

HOUSTON – Pakistan Association of Greater Houston organized free camp for corona virus testing here at Pakistan center. tested by Staff of United memorial medical center.

The main objective of the free camp was to provide services to the community peoples who can not afford or reached the hospitals for corona virus testing. Providing services among the community’s we are so blessed Nusrat Laghari Kamran Jilani Rayaz Hussain , Haroon R Shakh president PAKISTAN greater Houston Association and others.

Thank you to the staff of United Memorial Medical Center and the team of Pakistan Association of Greater Houston for arranging the COVID testing at Pakistan Centre.

Great Service for our Community. Thank you, Haroon Shaikh, Mian Nazir Rizwan moineddin, Syed Riaz Hussain PPP houston, Kakakhel Nusrat Laghari Shairoz Ali Hassan Feroz.

Theazb Web Desk

