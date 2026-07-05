July 6, 2026

Mazhar Abbas: Veteran Journalist Shares Career Insights at Karachi Press Club

Web Desk July 6, 2026

Senior journalist reflects on landmark assignments, press freedom, and the evolving role of media during an engaging session with fellow journalists.

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas speaks to members of the Karachi Press Club about journalism, press freedom, and his decades of reporting experience.

Veteran journalist Mazhar Abbas addresses members during an interactive session at the Karachi Press Club.

Mazhar Abbas, one of Pakistan’s most respected journalists, shared memorable experiences from his distinguished career during an interactive session with members of the Karachi Press Club, offering valuable insights into the changing landscape of journalism and the enduring importance of press freedom.

Drawing on decades of reporting, Abbas recounted stories from major national events and challenging assignments that shaped his professional journey. He reflected on the evolution of journalism in Pakistan and emphasized the critical role of independent, responsible, and ethical reporting in strengthening democratic values.

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During the discussion, Abbas highlighted the responsibilities journalists carry in an increasingly complex media environment, stressing the need for accuracy, integrity, and public trust. He encouraged media professionals to uphold the highest standards of journalism while remaining committed to truth and accountability.

The session was warmly received by members of the Karachi Press Club, who praised Abbas for his candid reflections and thought-provoking perspectives. His remarks inspired fellow journalists and underscored the enduring values of courage, professionalism, and dedication that continue to define quality journalism.

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