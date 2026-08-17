August 17, 2026

Ishq-e-Zameen Art Exhibition Celebrates Pakistan’s Cultural Heritage in Karachi

Web Desk August 17, 2026

Sindh Culture Department exhibition brings together art, history and national identity, with Türkiye’s Consul General among the visitors

Consul General of Türkiye viewing artworks at Ishq-e-Zameen Art Exhibition in Karachi

Türkiye’s Consul General visits the Ishq-e-Zameen Art Exhibition celebrating Pakistan’s cultural heritage

KARACHI, August 14, 2026: The Ishq-e-Zameen Art Exhibition, organised by the Culture Department, Government of Sindh, showcased Pakistan’s artistic heritage and cultural identity through a diverse collection of artworks.

Held in Karachi, the exhibition celebrated the beauty, history and traditions that form an important part of Pakistan’s cultural landscape.

The event brought together art and culture enthusiasts to appreciate creative expressions inspired by the country’s heritage. The exhibition also highlighted the role of visual art in preserving cultural traditions and connecting communities through creativity.

A notable visitor to the exhibition was the Consul General of Türkiye, who toured the displayed artworks and appreciated the artistic expressions presented at the event.

The visit also reflected the cultural links between Pakistan and Türkiye, with art providing another platform for people from different backgrounds to engage with each other.

The Ishq-e-Zameen exhibition placed particular emphasis on Pakistan’s cultural heritage and the importance of preserving its artistic traditions for future generations.

The event also provided artists with an opportunity to present their work to visitors and contribute to a wider conversation about Pakistan’s identity, history and culture.

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Organised under the Culture Department of the Government of Sindh, the exhibition added to Karachi’s vibrant cultural calendar and highlighted the city’s continuing role as a centre for art and creative expression.

The exhibition’s message extended beyond individual artworks, presenting art as a way to celebrate the country’s history while encouraging greater appreciation for its cultural diversity.

The participation of the Turkish Consul General further added an international dimension to the event and underscored the potential of cultural activities to strengthen people-to-people connections between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Consul General of Türkiye viewing artworks at Ishq-e-Zameen Art Exhibition in Karachi Consul General of Türkiye viewing artworks at Ishq-e-Zameen Art Exhibition in Karachi

The Ishq-e-Zameen Art Exhibition therefore served as both a celebration of Pakistani art and an opportunity to promote cultural understanding, creativity and heritage.

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