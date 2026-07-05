Lahore Police: Suspect Linked to Minister Treated Like Any Criminal, DIG Says

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran addresses the media on the investigation into the alleged abduction of two foreign women.

DIG Operations says investigators received clear instructions to ensure an impartial probe into the alleged abduction and assault of two foreign women.

Lahore Police received explicit instructions to treat a suspect allegedly linked to a senior government minister “like any other criminal” during the investigation into the alleged abduction and assault of two foreign women, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Kamran said investigators identified one of the suspects as Muhammad Raza Dar after tracing his family background during raids conducted in Lahore, Sargodha and other locations. Police later learned that the suspect was reportedly related to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Kamran said the relationship was immediately reported to senior police officials and the government. According to the DIG, authorities directed investigators to ensure the suspect received no preferential treatment and that the investigation proceeded strictly on merit.

Akriti Sutar: Police Probe Newlywed’s Death Amid Dowry Allegations

Police have arrested four of the five suspects named in the case, including Muhammad Raza Dar. A court has granted investigators a five-day physical remand to continue the inquiry.

The DIG said the primary objective was the safe recovery of the two foreign women. According to the investigation, the suspect allegedly told the women he was taking them to the airport after claiming a ransom had been arranged. However, when the vehicle diverted from the expected route near Bhatta Chowk, the women became suspicious.

Kamran said the car later collided with another vehicle, allowing the women to escape and seek help at a nearby shop. During the incident, one of the victims remained in contact with her father through WhatsApp voice messages. Her father coordinated with Lahore Police, enabling officers to trace the victims’ location and respond quickly.

Police subsequently tracked the suspect through the Safe City surveillance system and his mobile phone before directing him to surrender. Officers later took him into custody.

Kamran rejected claims that police had not recovered the victims, saying official emergency call records and digital evidence demonstrated that officers played a central role in locating and rescuing the women.

He also said investigators prioritized securing medical examinations and judicial statements from the victims before they returned to their home country. According to the DIG, the women initially hesitated because of their scheduled departure, but police facilitated revised travel arrangements. They left Pakistan on July 3 after completing legal formalities.

The DIG also apologized to the judiciary over an incident in which a station house officer entered a magistrate’s official residence while attempting to obtain judicial statements from the victims. Kamran acknowledged the officer’s actions were inappropriate but said the urgency of the investigation contributed to the incident. He confirmed disciplinary action had been initiated against the officer.

Separately, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said efforts were being made to unnecessarily politicize the case. He maintained that even if the suspect was related to a senior political figure, every individual remained personally responsible for his own actions and should face the legal process accordingly.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and further proceedings will depend on forensic evidence, witness statements, and the outcome of the judicial process.

Follow THE AZB