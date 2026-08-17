Martin Dow, Sindh Government Join Hands to Improve Healthcare on Baba Island

Martin Dow and Sindh Government officials sign an agreement to expand primary healthcare services at Baba Island.

Martin Dow and the Government of Sindh have joined hands to improve primary healthcare services on Baba Island in Karachi’s Keamari Town.

The partnership aims to give local residents better access to essential medical care. It will also support vulnerable families who rely on free healthcare services.

New partnership for Baba Island

Under the agreement, the Sindh Health Department has given Martin Dow responsibility for the DMC Dispensary at Baba Island.

Martin Dow will manage, operate and maintain the facility. The dispensary provides free primary healthcare to residents of the island.

The company will also use its healthcare expertise to improve the facility’s operations. As a result, residents could benefit from more accessible and reliable medical services.

The initiative focuses on communities that face limited access to healthcare. It also reflects a wider effort to strengthen essential health services through public-private cooperation.

Agreement signed in Karachi

Officials signed the agreement at the Sindh Secretariat.

Javed Ghulam Muhammad, Group MD and CEO of Martin Dow Group, signed the agreement on behalf of the company. Tahir Hussain Sangi, Secretary of the Sindh Health Department, signed it for the provincial government.

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Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Sindh Minister for Health, attended the ceremony. Senior Martin Dow officials also joined the event.

Javed Ghulam Muhammad said quality primary healthcare plays an important role in building healthier communities.

He said Martin Dow was pleased to work with the Sindh government. He added that the partnership would help improve healthcare access for Baba Island residents.

Focus on underserved communities

Rustom Boga, Group Director CSR at Martin Dow, said the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to community welfare.

He said the company wants to address basic healthcare needs through practical initiatives.

Martin Dow will manage the dispensary with the aim of making healthcare more accessible. The company also expects the initiative to contribute to better health outcomes for local residents.

Meanwhile, the agreement strengthens cooperation between Martin Dow and the Sindh government.

Both sides aim to use the partnership to support public healthcare services. They also seek to improve access for vulnerable and underserved communities.

Healthcare access remains a priority

Baba Island is part of Karachi’s coastal communities, where access to essential services can remain challenging.

Therefore, maintaining a free local healthcare facility can provide an important service to residents.

The partnership also highlights the role of private-sector organisations in supporting public healthcare.

For Martin Dow, the initiative forms part of its broader commitment to community-focused healthcare programmes.

For the Sindh government, the agreement provides another avenue to strengthen healthcare delivery through collaboration with the private sector.

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