August 17, 2026

FPCCI, Rotary Club Mark Pakistan’s Independence Day in Lahore

Web Desk August 17, 2026

Flag-hoisting ceremony brings business leaders and community representatives together to honour national heroes and renew their commitment to Pakistan’s economic progress

FPCCI and Rotary Club Lahore Crescent flag-hoisting ceremony marking Pakistan Independence Day

FPCCI and Rotary Club of Lahore Crescent celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day with a flag-hoisting ceremony

LAHORE, August 14, 2026: A vibrant Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the FPCCI Regional Office Lahore to mark Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day.

The event was jointly organised by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Rotary Club of Lahore Crescent, bringing together business leaders, professionals and community representatives to celebrate the national occasion.

The ceremony began with the hoisting of Pakistan’s national flag, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony. The proceedings reflected a strong sense of patriotism, unity and national pride among the participants.

Mr Zaki Aijaz, Regional Chairman and Vice President of FPCCI, addressed the gathering alongside other distinguished participants. He highlighted the importance of Independence Day and paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s national heroes.

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Speakers at the ceremony also emphasised the responsibility of citizens and institutions to contribute to the country’s future. They reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Pakistan’s economic development, prosperity and national progress.

The gathering provided an opportunity for participants to reflect on the achievements made since independence while recognising the challenges that remain ahead.

Business and community representatives stressed the importance of collective efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s economy and create greater opportunities for its people.

FPCCI and Rotary Club Lahore Crescent flag-hoisting ceremony marking Pakistan Independence Day

The ceremony concluded in a spirit of unity and optimism, with participants reaffirming their commitment to Pakistan’s continued progress and prosperity.

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