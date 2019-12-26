Make-A-Wish Children celebrated Christmas

KARACHI – Make-A-Wish children Robinson Yousuf & Areeba Wilson wish of celebrating Christmas was fulfilled at a wish granting ceremony organized by the foundation at a local hotel.

Both children suffering from muscular dystrophy & blood cancer wished to celebrate Christmas with their families. The children along with President Make-A-Wish Foundation Ishtiaq Baig visited St. Patrick cathedral, met Cardinal Joseph Coutts Archbishop of Karachi who offered special prayers for their health.

Later at a wish granting ceremony organized at a local hotel attended by IG Islamabad Police Amir Zulfiqar, Ishtiaq Baig Founding President Make-A-Wish Pakistan, Father Saleh Diago, head of St. Patrick church, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig SVP FPCCI, Senator Anwar Laldin.

Children along with their families cut the cake and presented Christmas gifts, on the occasion Christmas carols were also sung by Make-A-Wish volunteers. Ishtiaq Baig in his speech thanked the Chief Guest for attending the wish granting which brought smile on the faces of ailing children and the gesture is a good reflection of religious harmony in Pakistan.

The ceremony was also attended by Farhan Essa, Dr. Najia, Nadeem Sheikh, Saleem Michael of Justice Help Line, MAW volunteers, children families & other distinguish guests.

