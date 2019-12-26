TPL Insurance and FINJA – SIM SIM partner to sell TPL’s digital insurance products to SIM SIM wallet customers

KARACHI – TPL Insurance has entered into a strategic partnership with FINJA, a Pakistani fintech on a mission to make payments free, frictionless and in real time.

With the partnership, the two companies aim to provide an innovative platform to simplify the complicated process of buying insurance products. Customers can purchase TPL Insurance products in just a few clicks using the SimSim mobile app, a platform that promises zero cost payments with zero Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), providing customers a quick and easy way to transact.

A signing ceremony was held at FINJA’s Head Office in Lahore on 3rd December, 2019. Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Aminuddin, CEO, TPL Insurance said, “We are excited to embark on this venture with FINJA with a shared vision of creating value and convenience for customers in the digital age. This partnership will enhance our payment options and create a larger marketplace for Insurance customers across the country.”

SimSim Mobile Digital Wallet, a product jointly developed by FINJA and FINCA microfinance Bank, is part of FINCA Microfinance Bank’s branchless banking platform. Revolutionizing the customer journey for buying insurance products, the SimSim mobile app offers users instant quotes and immediate premium payments through the SimSim wallet with the option to lodge claims and stay updated 24/7.

This partnership is in line with TPL Insurance’s strategy to evolve as a dominant player by exploring profitable niches through the deployment of cutting-edge technology. With disruption at its core, TPL Insurance continues to invest in platforms that will grow Insure Tech in the country.

