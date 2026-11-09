Ali Haider announces decision at Governor House press conference as Nehal Hashmi highlights regional tensions and energy sector challenges; Diwali celebrations also mark the occasion.

KARACHI: The LPG Marketers Association of Pakistan has withdrawn its planned strike for November 16. The association announced the decision following assurances from Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi. Senior Vice Chairman Ali Haider made the announcement during a press conference at Governor House.

Speaking at the press conference, Governor Nehal Hashmi said the recent Gulf War had increased uncertainty across the region. He added that the energy sector faced particular challenges. Consequently, these difficulties had also affected the national economy.

The Governor said people associated with the LPG sector were facing a difficult situation. He acknowledged the challenges confronting the industry and stressed the need to address its concerns.

Senior Vice Chairman Ali Haider said the association had asked the Governor to act as a bridge between the LPG sector and the federal government. He welcomed the Governor’s assurance to contact the federal authorities and work towards resolving the industry’s concerns.

Following this assurance, the association decided to withdraw its November 16 strike. Ali Haider expressed hope that the Governor’s intervention would help address the sector’s outstanding issues.

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Meanwhile, the Governor also marked Diwali celebrations at Governor House. He cut a ceremonial cake alongside Minister of State for Sports Khel Das Kohistani. He also extended greetings to members of the Hindu community on the occasion.

President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Business Forum Mirza Ishtiaq Baig and Member of the National Assembly Shahbaz Babar also attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Ishtiaq Baig appreciated the Governor for arranging the programme on a public holiday. He said the Governor could have taken the day off but chose to host the celebration.

Baig also recalled that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had celebrated Diwali in Karachi. He said the PML-N leadership had consistently expressed its support for minority communities. He added that Nehal Hashmi had continued this tradition.

Referring to Karachi’s past security challenges, Baig said Nawaz Sharif had played a role in restoring peace in the city. He also recalled the period when extortion threats affected businesses and investors moved their capital elsewhere.

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