Business and social personalities attend the wedding ceremony of Zohaib Bugla’s daughter in Karachi.

Prominent business, social and political figures attend the ceremony, congratulating the family and wishing the newlyweds a happy future.

A grand wedding ceremony was held in Karachi for the daughter of renowned Timber Market businessman Zohaib Bugla.

The event brought together prominent personalities from the city’s business, social and political circles. Guests congratulated Bugla and extended their best wishes to the newly married couple.

Notable attendees included businessmen Mansoor Kadwani, Mushtaq Wali Muhammad, Hameed Bugla, Saleem Kapriya, Javed Jaffarani and Riaz Jaffarani.

The guests also prayed for a happy and prosperous future for the newlyweds. The hosts welcomed attendees with an elaborate dinner, while participants appreciated the arrangements.

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