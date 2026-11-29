Finance minister highlights green financing, disaster preparedness and Pakistan’s international leadership, urging the development of bankable climate projects.

Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has called for stronger national and international cooperation to address climate change. He urged stakeholders to turn climate commitments into investment, financing and measurable results.

Addressing a climate conference at Aga Khan University in Karachi as chief guest, Aurangzeb described climate change as a global challenge requiring shared responsibility.

Finance Minister’s Adviser Khurram Schehzad also attended the event.

“We must work together to address the challenges posed by climate change, as it is a threat to the entire world,” Aurangzeb said.

He stressed the need for federal and provincial governments to coordinate their climate policies. He also called for integrating climate resilience into national economic planning and sustainable development priorities.

Pakistan Strengthens Disaster Preparedness

Aurangzeb praised the technological and institutional capabilities of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

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He highlighted its Management Information System, early warning systems and disaster monitoring capabilities. These tools, he said, could improve preparedness, support timely decisions and strengthen coordinated responses to climate-related risks.

The minister also discussed support from international development partners. He referred to the International Monetary Fund’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility, which supports Pakistan’s climate-related reforms and long-term economic resilience.

He also highlighted the World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework for Pakistan. The framework focuses on two major structural challenges: population growth and climate change.

Aurangzeb said Pakistan needed to address both challenges to support inclusive and sustainable economic development.

Green Financing and Bankable Projects

The finance minister described the operationalisation of Pakistan’s Green Taxonomy as an important step towards sustainable finance. The framework aims to align investment and financial flows with environmental objectives.

He also cited Pakistan’s inaugural Panda Bond initiative as part of efforts to diversify financing sources. The initiative aims to provide access to new international capital markets while supporting sustainability priorities.

However, Aurangzeb stressed that commitments alone would not deliver meaningful change. Pakistan needs well-structured, commercially viable and bankable climate projects to attract domestic and international investment.

He said these projects must produce measurable environmental, economic and social benefits.

Pakistan to Raise Climate Financing Through G-24

Referring to the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, Aurangzeb emphasised sustained international cooperation.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s leadership of two international platforms: the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four (G-24) and the Governing Council of the Borrowers’ Platform.

Pakistan currently chairs both platforms under his leadership, he said.

Aurangzeb pledged to raise climate challenges and financing priorities through these forums. He emphasised the need for accessible and sustainable development finance, particularly for emerging and developing economies facing climate vulnerabilities and funding constraints.

Domestic Resources Key to Economic Resilience

The minister also discussed the impact of geopolitical conflicts and instability, particularly in the Middle East, on global markets and economic conditions.

He said Pakistan must strengthen its ability to withstand external shocks through prudent economic management and effective use of available resources.

Aurangzeb emphasised domestic resource mobilisation as another priority for financing national development. He called for responsible financial management, strategic planning and better use of indigenous resources.

He added that international partnerships and innovative financing mechanisms would complement these efforts.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Aurangzeb said Pakistan would continue to strengthen its capacity to mobilise domestic and international capital. The aim, he said, was to turn climate and sustainability commitments into practical projects with lasting impact.

The conference brought together policymakers, economists, academics and other stakeholders. Participants discussed climate change, economic resilience and sustainable development.

The discussions highlighted the need for cooperation among government institutions, development partners, businesses, universities and communities to advance Pakistan’s climate-resilient development agenda.

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