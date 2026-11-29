Blind donors participate in the Inclusive Blood Donation Drive organised by Rotary Club of Karachi Avenue in Karachi.

Blind donors joined the initiative in Karachi, highlighting how compassion and community service can overcome barriers.

The Rotary Club of Karachi Avenue organised an inclusive blood donation drive to support thalassemia patients through voluntary donations.

Held on November 21 at Afzal Memorial Trust in Karachi, the initiative brought together several organisations. These included BINAE Welfare Association, Afzal Memorial Trust, the Avoidable Blindness Committee and RCC Avenue.

The drive encouraged voluntary blood donation while promoting inclusion and community service.

Blind Donors Highlight Spirit of Inclusion

The participation of blind individuals as blood donors was a key highlight of the event. Their contribution demonstrated that visual impairment does not limit a person’s ability to help others.

The organisers described the initiative as a celebration of compassion, humanity and collective service. They also highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for everyone to contribute to society.

The campaign carried a powerful message: “One does not need eyesight to bring light into someone else’s life.”

Through the drive, the participating organisations reaffirmed their commitment to supporting thalassemia patients and promoting a more inclusive culture of voluntary blood donation.

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