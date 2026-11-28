Khidmatgaar Foundation hosts a rooftop dinner bringing community and business leaders together in Karachi.

The gathering brought parliamentarians, diplomats, senior officials, bankers, business leaders and media representatives together for an evening of networking and discussion.

Khidmatgaar Foundation brought prominent community leaders and professionals together at a rooftop dinner featuring Japanese cuisine and seafood.

The gathering included parliamentarians, diplomats, government officials, civil servants, bankers, business leaders and journalists. Guests exchanged views from their respective fields and discussed opportunities for cooperation on issues of shared community interest.

The dinner was hosted by Hanif Akbar Ali, Chairman of Hanif Akbar Ali Group of Companies; Kabir Kanji, owner of Mahi Frozen Foods; and Ali Pesnani, Vice Chairman of SBC Group of Companies.

Parliamentarians and Government Representatives Attend

The distinguished guests included Sindh Industries and Commerce Minister Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo and MNA Dr Farooq Sattar. Sattar also chairs the National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatisation.

Other attendees included Syed Najmi Alam, Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Human Settlement and Social Housing; MPA Muhammad Asif Khan; and MPA Barrister Hallar Wassan.

The gathering also welcomed Syed Tariq Mustafa, Adviser to the Governor; Nadir Nabil Gabol, spokesperson for the Sindh government; and several senior public-sector representatives.

Diplomats, Civil Servants and Legal Officials Join Gathering

Among the attendees were former Federal Finance Secretary Mohammad Younus Dagha and former Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saif Ur Rehman.

Muhammad Irfan Soomro, Director General of the Foreign Affairs Liaison Office in Karachi, also attended. Other guests included Fazal Karim Dadabhoy, Honorary Consul of Côte d’Ivoire in Karachi, and former senior FBR official Tariq Mustafa Khan.

The gathering also included Abdul Nabi Soomro of the FBR, Dr Aamir of Pakistan Customs, Nayyar-ul-Haq of Sindh Police and a representative of the Sindh Building Control Authority.

Justice of the Peace for Karachi’s District South, Aman Pir, was also among the guests.

Banking and Business Leaders Attend

The financial sector was represented by Sulaiman S. Mehdi, Chairman of Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited; Imran Haleem Shaikh, President and CEO of BankIslami Pakistan; and Muhammad Anwaar Sheikh, President and CEO of Sindh Bank.

Other attendees included Amir Masood of InfraZamin Pakistan, Sajjad Hussain Qureshi of BankIslami, and Shehryar Sheikh of JS Bank.

Representatives from United Bank Limited, Ghani Osman Securities and other financial institutions also attended.

Sheikh Umer Rehan Appointed UBG Karachi Chairman

Business and professional leaders included Hanif Gohar, Chairman of ABAD and Gohar Group of Companies; Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari of the Pakistan–Canada Business Council; and Irfan Qureshi, President of the English Speaking Union of Pakistan.

Muhammad Umar Shah, Chairman of the Diplomatic Business Club, and Feroz Ali Gaba, Founder and Chairman of Son of the Sea, also joined the gathering.

Other business representatives included Imran Khan Tessori of Tessori Group, Rizwan Karim of Hanif Akbar Ali Group of Companies, and Kabir Jr Kanji.

Media professionals and senior journalists were also among the invitees.

Khidmatgaar Foundation Team Participates

The foundation’s office bearers included founding member and General Secretary Arif Mallick, Director of Public and Community Relations Shahzad Shalwani, and Medical Director Rehman Khallani.

The dinner provided an opportunity for leaders from different sectors to connect, exchange perspectives and explore areas of mutual interest.

Follow THE AZB