The bank marks eight years of partnership with Special Olympics Pakistan, supporting athletes with intellectual disabilities and promoting equal participation through sport.

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) has reaffirmed its eight-year commitment to Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) by supporting the 12th SOP Unified Marathon in Karachi.

The event brought together athletes with intellectual disabilities and participants from diverse backgrounds. It celebrated their abilities, determination and the importance of inclusion through sport.

The 1-kilometre Unified Run, Walk and Wheelchair segment was inaugurated by Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. Faysal Bank President and CEO Yousaf Hussain and Special Olympics Pakistan Founder and Chairperson Ronak Lakhani also attended.

Aurangzeb appreciated the efforts of Faysal Bank and SOP to raise awareness about persons with disabilities. He also highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for their meaningful participation in society.

Faysal Bank Reaffirms Eight-Year Partnership

Speaking at the event, Hussain said the bank viewed care as both a corporate value and a social responsibility rooted in Islamic beliefs.

He said the partnership with Special Olympics Pakistan reflected the bank’s commitment to dignity, acceptance and equal opportunities for everyone.

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“Inclusion must go beyond words and translate into meaningful action,” Hussain said. He reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting SOP and its athletes.

Lakhani described the Unified Marathon as a celebration of acceptance, participation and belonging. She said the event allowed athletes to demonstrate their abilities while bringing communities together through sport.

She also thanked Faysal Bank for its continued support over the past eight years and its commitment to promoting inclusion.

“Har Qadam Hamare Saath!” she said.

Through its partnership with Special Olympics Pakistan, Faysal Bank continues to support initiatives that promote dignity and empower individuals with intellectual disabilities. The bank said it remained committed to helping build a more inclusive society through meaningful community engagement.

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