Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) arrest four suspects allegedly linked to the Soorti Group in New Karachi.

Two unlicensed pistols, ammunition, a motorcycle, six mobile phones and cash recovered during an intelligence-based operation in New Karachi.

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) have arrested four suspects allegedly linked to the ‘Soorti Group’ over their suspected involvement in robberies and street crime in New Karachi and adjoining areas.

Rangers officials identified the arrested suspects as Hasnain alias Soorti, Abu Bakar, Abu Huraira and Sikandar alias Dojana.

According to the Rangers, personnel carried out the operation based on intelligence information. They recovered two unlicensed pistols, ammunition, a motorcycle, six mobile phones and cash from the suspects.

The suspects allegedly robbed citizens at gunpoint and snatched motorcycles, mobile phones and cash in New Karachi and nearby areas. They also allegedly possessed illegal weapons.

Suspects Accused of Dismantling Stolen Motorcycles

The Rangers said the group allegedly dismantled stolen motorcycles and sold their parts. They also described Abu Huraira as a habitual offender who had previously faced arrest.

Meanwhile, security personnel are conducting further raids to arrest the group’s remaining accomplices.

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The Rangers handed over the arrested suspects and recovered items to the police for further legal proceedings.

Rangers Urge Citizens to Report Criminal Activity

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) urged citizens to report information about suspected criminal activity through the following channels:

Nearest Rangers check post

Rangers Helpline: 1101

1101 Rangers Madadgar WhatsApp: 0347-9001111

Citizens can contact the helpline or WhatsApp number through calls or SMS. The Rangers said they would keep informants’ identities confidential.

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