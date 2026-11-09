Nehal Hashmi pays tribute to the poet-philosopher, highlighting his message of self-respect, confidence and national progress.

KARACHI (November 9): Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi marked the 149th birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal at a ceremony held at Governor House. He cut a commemorative cake and paid tribute to the poet-philosopher’s literary and national contributions.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor said Allama Iqbal inspired Muslims across the subcontinent through his philosophy and poetry. His message encouraged freedom, self-respect and self-confidence.

He also highlighted Iqbal’s philosophy of Khudi (selfhood). The Governor said its emphasis on action and personal excellence continues to guide the nation. He described Iqbal’s philosophy as an important source of intellectual inspiration.

Breast Cancer Awareness: YKP Foundation Holds Health Seminar and Excellence Awards 2026 in Karachi

Furthermore, Nehal Hashmi said Iqbal’s poetry and ideas remain central to Pakistan’s national identity and ideological foundation. He stressed their importance for the younger generation.

The Governor added that Iqbal’s message promotes determination, courage and confidence. He said the nation could build a strong and prosperous Pakistan by following the poet’s teachings.

President of the PML-N Business Forum Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Ali Haider, Imran Baig, prominent business figures and other distinguished guests also attended the ceremony.

Follow THE AZB