Partnership offers passengers access to more Canadian destinations and convenient connections to over 170 international destinations through Doha.

DOHA: Qatar Airways has announced a new codeshare agreement with Canada’s Porter Airlines. The partnership will expand the airline’s domestic connections across Canada. It will also give passengers more travel options and convenient onward connections.

Under the agreement, Qatar Airways will add its QR flight code to selected services operated by Porter Airlines. The arrangement will extend connectivity beyond the airline’s existing Canadian gateways in Toronto (YYZ) and Montreal (YUL).

Through Porter’s growing domestic network, passengers will gain access to several destinations across Canada. These include Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, St. John’s and Thunder Bay. The partnership will strengthen Qatar Airways’ reach, particularly across Eastern Canada.

Passengers can book the codeshare flights through the Qatar Airways website and mobile app. Travel under the agreement will begin on November 16, 2026.

Furthermore, the partnership will offer travellers departing from Canada greater flexibility. Passengers flying from Toronto and Montreal can connect through Hamad International Airport in Doha. From there, they can access Qatar Airways’ global network of more than 170 destinations.

Popular destinations across this network include Delhi, Manila, Dubai and Addis Ababa. The arrangement will provide additional travel options for passengers connecting between Canada and international markets.

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Qatar Airways currently operates daily flights to both Toronto and Montreal. Together, these services account for 14 weekly flights to Canada.

The addition of Porter Airlines further strengthens Qatar Airways’ international partnership network. It also creates more opportunities for passengers to travel conveniently across Canada and connect with destinations worldwide.

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