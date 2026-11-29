Consul General Hattori Musaro says longstanding ties are strengthening as the Pakistan-Japan Business Forum marks its 25th anniversary.

Japan is seeking to expand trade with Pakistan and encourage more frequent exchanges of business delegations between the two countries, Japanese Consul General in Karachi Hattori Musaro has said.

He was speaking as chief guest at a ceremony organised by the Pakistan-Japan Business Forum to mark its 25th anniversary at a local hotel.

Hattori said Pakistan and Japan had maintained friendly relations for 76 years. He added that both countries had consistently supported each other’s principled positions.

He said mutual trust between the two countries was growing. Greater trade and stronger business engagement could further strengthen their relationship.

Pakistan and Japan Trade in Diverse Sectors

Hattori said Japan exported automobiles, electronics and related equipment to Pakistan. In return, Japan imported Pakistani seafood, rice, pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather products and other goods.

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He also highlighted educational exchanges between the two countries. Students from Pakistan and Japan continue to pursue studies in each other’s countries.

The consul general said the Pakistan-Japan Business Forum could play an important role in building confidence among business communities. He also described Pakistan as an important country in South Asia.

Business Forum Marks 25 Years

Pakistan-Japan Business Forum Chairman Murtaza Mandviwalla said the forum was established in January 2001. He described its 25-year contribution to bilateral business relations as significant.

He said expanding trade between Pakistan and Japan remained the forum’s main objective. Greater commercial activity, he added, could support economic growth and prosperity.

Vice Chairman Kaleem Farooqui said the forum aimed to increase business activities between the two countries. He noted that Pakistan and Japan had developed a constructive business partnership.

The ceremony also featured a cake-cutting to mark the anniversary. Organisers presented shields to representatives of Japanese and Pakistani companies in recognition of their performance.

A Japanese musical performance and a qawwali programme added to the celebrations. The event concluded with a gathering of guests and business representatives.

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