Locust crisis: china expert team to inspect Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab

KARACHI – The Chinese team of experts was set to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday to inspect the locust crisis situation in the country, according to a press release by the Consulate General of China in Karachi.

“At the invitation by Government of Pakistan, an expert team controlling the locusts sent by the Government of China will visit the relevant areas in Sindh, Balochistan provinces, etc. from February 23 to March 4, to inspect the locust crisis situation,” the statement said.

“Right now, the government and people of China are fighting a war against the COVID-2019. From the very beginning of the outbreak of the epidemic, government and people of Pakistan have been firmly standing together with China to fight the epidemic,” the statement continued.

“There exists firm and strong confidence that China and Pakistan will win the two front battles against the epidemic and locust crisis with joint efforts,” it added.

Last week, China had announced it was considering aerial and pesticide support to help combat a locust swarm in Pakistan as the food ministry raised alarm over urgent mitigation requirements. Chinese ambassador Yao Jing has said his government was considering supplying pesticides and spraying equipment to Pakistan as an emergency project.

“The Chinese side will send a delegation of technical experts next week to Pakistan to further deliberate on aerial management of locust,” Yao had said after a meeting with Food Security Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar. “The delegation will also visit locust-affected areas.”

The Chinese envoy added that Beijing was interested in increasing import of agricultural products from Pakistan, including onion, potato and meat.

“China wants to ease out the export of these products before the high-level visit expected in May 2020,” he had said.

