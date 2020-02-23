Maula Baksh Baloch neither a criminal nor was ever involved in any crime: Engr. Hameed Baloch

Gwadar: By a concocted and baseless complaint of an outsider, the Gwadar Administration apprehended a respectable National Party member, Waja Maula Baksh Baloch who was arrested & put behind bars.

This is a very pathetic and shocking incident as he is neither a criminal nor was ever involved in any crime. As a practice in vogue, the Sale of Land, purchase issues & disputes are a routine matter. Routinely, copies of land documents are produced before the authorities for authenticity and clearance obtained verbally before a transaction is consummated.

Cognizance of the Administration taken on baseless complaints of an outsider can lead to big rifts between the locals & outsiders that would be in the least interest of the Administration and the Government of Balochistan. Such incidents can very negatively impact the Property business in Gwadar and the Gwadar Real Estate Association, Politicians and the locals of Gwadar are quite upset with this incident. Hopefully, in the future, the Gwadar Administration will thoroughly investigate such matters before taking abrupt actions. Engr. Hameed Baloch

