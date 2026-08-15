New flights and tourism initiatives are strengthening travel links between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

New Riyadh and Madinah routes, tourism showcases in Karachi and Lahore, and emerging destinations aim to deepen travel ties between the two countries

KARACHI, August 13, 2026 — Saudi Arabia is strengthening its travel and tourism ties with Pakistan as new flights, tourism experiences and destination offerings give Pakistani travellers more opportunities to explore the Kingdom.

Pakistan remains one of Saudi Arabia’s priority markets in the Asia-Pacific region, reflecting strong travel links and growing interest among Pakistani visitors in the country’s culture, heritage, hospitality and emerging tourism destinations.

From the historic landscapes of AlUla and Diriyah to the modern energy of Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia is expanding its tourism offering. The Red Sea coastline is also becoming an important part of the Kingdom’s growing hospitality sector, combining natural scenery, luxury resorts and experience-focused tourism.

New developments are adding further attractions. Qiddiya, near Riyadh, is emerging as a major destination for entertainment, sports and culture, offering new experiences for families, younger visitors and adventure travellers.

Pakistani travellers will also be able to experience Saudi tourism without leaving the country. The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) is engaging travellers, media representatives and tourism partners through Flavors of Saudi in Karachi and the Lahore Roadshow – Saudi Unlocked, scheduled for August 13.

The events are designed to showcase Saudi Arabia through its cuisine, culture, heritage and destinations, giving Pakistani audiences a closer look at the Kingdom’s expanding tourism landscape.

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Air connectivity between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is also set to improve. Riyadh Air is scheduled to begin operations in Pakistan this month, with direct flights between Islamabad and Riyadh starting on August 14, 2026. Flights from Lahore to Riyadh are scheduled to follow from August 18.

Further options are expected in September, when Flyadeal plans to launch its first Karachi–Madinah flight on September 6, providing another direct travel option for Pakistanis visiting Saudi Arabia.

The expansion of air links comes as Saudi Arabia continues to diversify its tourism sector and attract visitors through a wider range of destinations and experiences. For Pakistani travellers, improved connectivity could make it easier to explore destinations beyond the traditional travel routes.

From heritage sites and cultural attractions to major cities, adventure destinations and the Red Sea, Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a destination offering a broader mix of experiences for Pakistani visitors.

The latest initiatives underline the growing travel relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with expanded connectivity and tourism engagement creating new opportunities for travellers from both countries.

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