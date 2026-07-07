July 7, 2026

Lalak Jan: Governor Sindh Pays Tribute to Nishan-e-Haider Hero on Martyrdom Day

Web Desk July 7, 2026

Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi says Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed’s courage and sacrifice continue to inspire future generations of Pakistanis.

Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi honours Nishan-e-Haider recipient Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed on his Martyrdom Day.

Governor Sindh pays tribute to Nishan-e-Haider recipient Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed on his Martyrdom Day.

Lalak Jan was remembered with heartfelt tributes on his Martyrdom Day as Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi praised the Nishan-e-Haider recipient’s extraordinary courage and unwavering commitment while defending Pakistan during the Kargil conflict.

In his message, the Governor said Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed displayed exceptional bravery and fulfilled his duty with remarkable determination. He said the decorated soldier fought the enemy with unmatched valour until his last breath while defending the country’s sovereignty.

Textile Asia: Messe Frankfurt Strengthens Global Textile Partnerships at Textile Asia 2026

Governor Hashmi described the martyr’s sacrifice as an enduring symbol of courage, patriotism, and dedication. He said Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed’s legacy reflects the highest traditions of the Pakistan Armed Forces and continues to inspire the nation.

He added that the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s martyrs remain a lasting source of national pride and will never be forgotten. The Governor said the entire nation honours Nishan-e-Haider recipient Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, whose courage and devotion to the country will continue to motivate future generations.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Political representatives attend a press conference at the Karachi Press Club discussing Jammu and Kashmir on the 10th anniversary of Burhan Wani's death.

Burhan Wani: Karachi Press Club Hosts Conference Marking 10th Death Anniversary

Web Desk July 7, 2026
Police and rescue workers at the site of a trailer accident in Karachi's Mauripur area that killed a teenage motorcyclist.

Trailer Accident: Teenage Motorcyclist Killed in Karachi’s Mauripur

Web Desk July 7, 2026
Muhammad Bashir Janmohammad presenting a souvenir to Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab at the annual research seminar organised by MBJ School of Nursing at Kharadar General Hospital.

Kharadar General Hospital Hosts Nursing Research Seminar to Promote Medical Innovation

Web Desk July 6, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you human? Please solve:Captcha


Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com