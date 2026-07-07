Lalak Jan: Governor Sindh Pays Tribute to Nishan-e-Haider Hero on Martyrdom Day

Lalak Jan was remembered with heartfelt tributes on his Martyrdom Day as Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi praised the Nishan-e-Haider recipient’s extraordinary courage and unwavering commitment while defending Pakistan during the Kargil conflict.

In his message, the Governor said Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed displayed exceptional bravery and fulfilled his duty with remarkable determination. He said the decorated soldier fought the enemy with unmatched valour until his last breath while defending the country’s sovereignty.

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Governor Hashmi described the martyr’s sacrifice as an enduring symbol of courage, patriotism, and dedication. He said Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed’s legacy reflects the highest traditions of the Pakistan Armed Forces and continues to inspire the nation.

He added that the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s martyrs remain a lasting source of national pride and will never be forgotten. The Governor said the entire nation honours Nishan-e-Haider recipient Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, whose courage and devotion to the country will continue to motivate future generations.

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