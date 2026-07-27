July 27, 2026

Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed Remembered as Governor Sindh Marks 78th Martyrdom Anniversary

Web Desk July 27, 2026

Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi says the Nishan-e-Haider recipient’s courage and sacrifice continue to inspire generations of Pakistanis.

Portrait of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed as Governor Sindh commemorates his 78th martyrdom anniversary with a tribute.

Governor Sindh pays tribute to Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed on his 78th martyrdom anniversary.

KARACHI, July 27, 2026: Captain Sarwar Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider), Pakistan’s first recipient of the country’s highest military gallantry award, was remembered with tribute as Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi marked his 78th martyrdom anniversary.

In a message issued on the occasion, the Governor praised Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed for writing an enduring chapter of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism through his supreme sacrifice while defending the nation. Moreover, he said the fallen hero’s legacy continues to inspire Pakistanis across generations.

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Governor Nehal Hashmi stated that the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs remain the foundation of the country’s freedom, sovereignty, security, and stability. He added that the nation will always remember its martyrs with the highest respect, honour, and pride.

Furthermore, the Governor said Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed’s unwavering bravery, selflessness, and patriotism provide a powerful example for the country’s youth. He emphasized that every martyr is a priceless national asset whose extraordinary sacrifices will never fade from the nation’s memory.

Concluding his message, Governor Nehal Hashmi prayed that Almighty Allah elevates the ranks of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed. He also prayed that the nation continues to uphold the values of sincerity, sacrifice, loyalty, and unwavering devotion to Pakistan that the national hero embodied.

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