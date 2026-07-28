Karachi Police officials meet business leaders at KCCI to discuss security and crime prevention.

Sindh Police pledge zero tolerance against extortion, highlighting falling crime rates and stronger coordination to safeguard Karachi’s economy and restore business confidence.

KARACHI — Sindh Police have renewed their commitment to protecting Karachi’s commercial and industrial sectors. Officials declared Extortion a top policing priority and vowed to dismantle criminal networks targeting businesses.

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi Azad Khan made the remarks during a meeting at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI). He said protecting Karachi’s economy remains one of the force’s highest responsibilities.

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He stressed that police, intelligence agencies and other law enforcement institutions now work more closely than ever. Their joint operations have reduced several major crimes and strengthened public safety across the city.

After months of intelligence-led operations, police recorded noticeable improvements. Around this stage of the briefing, Khan repeated that Extortion remains one of Karachi Police’s highest operational priorities. He warned that officers would continue targeting extortionists, land grabbers, narcotics traffickers and organized criminal groups.

Crime Rates Show Improvement

Azad Khan said terrorism-related incidents dropped sharply compared with last year. Sindh recorded 37 such incidents during the same period last year. This year, authorities reported only eight incidents and no major terrorist attack in Karachi.

Street crime remains a challenge, but recent figures show progress. Overall street crime fell by about 15% during the first six months of the year.

Police also recorded a 30% drop in robbery-cum-murder cases. Injuries during robberies declined by 40%. Vehicle snatching fell by nearly 30%, while motorcycle and vehicle thefts dropped by around 20%.

Mobile phone snatching increased slightly. However, police said the overall crime trend continues to improve.

Police intensified their campaign against extortionists during the first half of the year. Officers killed nine suspects during encounters, injured about 15 others and arrested 61 alleged extortionists.

Khan also urged businesses not to employ or shelter undocumented foreign nationals. He said authorities continue to enforce the federal government’s immigration policy.

Traffic Reforms Deliver Results

DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah said technology-based traffic reforms have produced measurable improvements.

Heavy vehicle accident fatalities dropped by 40%. Authorities estimate the new system prevented about 60 deaths and protected more than 217 people from serious injuries.

Traffic Police have also launched Karachi’s first scientific traffic congestion study. Researchers are measuring travel times on major roads during peak hours. Officials will use the findings to improve long-term traffic planning.

Business Community Calls for More Action

Business leaders welcomed the police initiative but asked authorities to solve persistent issues in Karachi’s traditional markets.

Businessmen Group Chairman Zubair Motiwala urged police to improve security in Jodia Bazaar, the Cloth Market and other wholesale centres. He also called for better traffic management and fair anti-encroachment operations.

Motiwala proposed appointing dedicated police focal persons for market associations. He also recommended launching an online FIR registration system to improve access and transparency.

KCCI President Muhammad Rehan Hanif acknowledged that Karachi’s security situation has improved over recent years. However, he warned that street crime still threatens public confidence.

He urged police to strengthen operations against armed robbers. Hanif also described the Safe City Project as essential for expanding surveillance, preventing crime and supporting investigations across Karachi.

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