Trump-Erdogan Talks: US Signals Decision on F-35 Jets as Leaders Discuss Iran and Gaza

Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdo?an highlight strong bilateral ties, defence cooperation, and regional security during a joint press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

Trump-Erdogan talks focused on defence cooperation, regional security, and bilateral relations as US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an addressed a joint press conference during the NATO summit in Istanbul.

President Trump described Türkiye as a reliable and trusted US ally, saying relations between the two countries remain strong. He said Washington would make a decision on the possible sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to Türkiye in the near future.

President Erdo?an expressed optimism that the NATO summit would bring positive progress on Türkiye’s long-running request to acquire F-35 aircraft. He said discussions on the programme have continued between both countries for years and recalled that the United States had previously committed to supplying five aircraft.

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Trump said he would continue discussions with Erdo?an on defence cooperation, trade, and other areas of mutual interest. He also praised the Turkish leader, describing him as a respected international figure whose leadership has strengthened Türkiye’s military capabilities.

When asked about the F-35 programme, Trump reiterated that no final decision had been made but stressed that relations between Washington and Ankara remained positive.

The two leaders also discussed regional issues, including Iran and the conflict in Gaza. President Erdo?an said Türkiye was working to encourage dialogue between Iran and the United States in an effort to reduce tensions and promote regional stability. He added that Ankara would continue working with its allies to support international peace.

Speaking on Gaza, Erdo?an said Türkiye remained committed to efforts aimed at restoring peace in the region. He added that the humanitarian situation and developments in the Middle East were among the key issues being discussed during the NATO summit.

Trump also criticised the NATO alliance, claiming that several allies did not provide sufficient support during recent US military action against Iran. He questioned why Washington’s allies had not backed the United States despite the country’s long-standing security commitments and defence spending.

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