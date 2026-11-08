Krakow Shooting Six Killed as Polish Police Arrest Suspect Three More Bodies Found at His Home

Polish authorities investigate possible far-right links after a 24-year-old suspect allegedly opened fire in Krakow’s historic main square, injuring 17 people.

Six people were killed and 17 others injured in a mass shooting in the historic centre of Krakow, Poland. Police shot and arrested the suspected gunman, while investigators later discovered three additional bodies at his home.

Polish authorities said the attack took place in the city’s Main Market Square, a popular tourist destination. The suspect allegedly fired randomly at people from a vehicle before police confronted him.

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said investigators had found indications that far-right ideology may have influenced the attacker. However, authorities have not established a definitive motive.

Police identified the suspect as a 24-year-old Polish citizen with a firearms licence. Officers said he wore military-style clothing and carried military-style weapons.

Three More Bodies Discovered at Suspect’s Home

Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that investigators found the bodies of two women and one man at the suspect’s home in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, nearly 200 kilometres north of Krakow.

“There are strong indications that they are members of his immediate family,” Tusk said during a crisis meeting.

Authorities used a drone to inspect the property because officials suspected that weapons might remain inside.

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Tusk said investigators believed the house contained a significant amount of weaponry. Local reports said authorities evacuated residents from the building as counterterrorism officers entered the premises.

The Internal Security Agency and Military Counterintelligence Service are assisting the investigation.

Police Confront Suspect Within Minutes

Police began receiving emergency reports at around 3 p.m. local time. Witnesses said a dark vehicle appeared in the square before the driver opened fire.

Police spokesperson Andrzej Fijolek told TVN24 that the suspect used an AR-15 rifle. Officers later exchanged gunfire with him and took him into custody.

Interior Minister Kierwinski praised the responding officers for their actions.

“The police prevented a much larger massacre that could have otherwise occurred,” he said. He added that officers fired at the attacker three minutes after receiving the report.

The suspect suffered multiple injuries during the confrontation. Officials described his condition as stable but critical following surgery.

British Citizen Among Dead, Five Foreign Nationals Injured

Polish authorities confirmed that four women and two men died in the attack. One identified victim was a British citizen.

Five foreign nationals injured in the shooting came from Austria, Germany, Portugal, Russia and Britain.

Two police officers also suffered injuries. A regional government spokesperson said the officers were in stable condition after surgery.

Meanwhile, Poland’s justice minister appealed for blood donations for one of the wounded officers.

Poland Announces National Mourning

President Karol Nawrocki announced national mourning for November 8 and 9.

“My thoughts are with the victims, those injured, and their families,” he wrote on X.

Messages of condolence also arrived from across Europe. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the shooting as shocking and offered condolences to the victims’ families.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called the incident a tragedy that would be felt far beyond Poland.

The attack has deeply shocked the country, which has generally considered itself safer than several Western European neighbours that have experienced mass-casualty attacks.

Investigators continue to examine the suspect’s background, possible ideological influences and the weapons recovered from his vehicle and home.

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