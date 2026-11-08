Iran Lifts 2,000-Kilometre Missile Range Limit Amid Fears of Renewed War

Revolutionary Guard says Tehran will demonstrate its expanded capabilities, while the US maintains its blockade of Iranian ports and announces a new task force.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has lifted a self-imposed limit of 2,000 kilometres on the range of its ballistic missiles. The announcement comes amid growing fears of renewed conflict with the United States and Israel.

IRGC spokesman General Hossein Mohebbi announced the change at a news conference in Tehran. Asked about the previous restriction, he said, “That restriction has been lifted for us.”

However, Mohebbi did not confirm whether Iran currently possesses missiles capable of exceeding the previous range. He said Tehran would “demonstrate these capabilities in practice” rather than make further declarations.

Iran Signals Possible Expansion of Missile Capabilities

Iran has not publicly demonstrated ballistic missiles with ranges beyond 2,000 kilometres. That range already places parts of Greece and the Balkans, the entire Arabian Peninsula, the Levant and most of Egypt within reach.

However, US officials have warned that Iran could repurpose technology from its space programme to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles.

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The announcement also follows a warning from Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khomeini. He said any threat from the United States or Israel, regardless of its nature or scale, would receive a response without geographic limits.

These statements have intensified concerns over the possibility of renewed military confrontation in the region.

Iran Reports Tanker Fire Near Strait of Hormuz

Separately, Iran’s military reported that a tanker caught fire after striking a mine east of the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials did not identify the vessel’s flag or destination. However, they alleged that the tanker had switched off its navigation beacon and entered a prohibited area.

The incident adds to concerns about maritime security around the strategic waterway. The Strait of Hormuz remains a vital route for international shipping and global energy supplies.

US Maintains Blockade and Announces New Task Force

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said strict enforcement of its blockade on Iranian ports continues.

On Saturday, CENTCOM also announced a new task force. Its mission will focus on restricting Iran’s ability to transport advanced weapons and other materials across land borders and through the Caspian Sea.

Iran established control over shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz at the beginning of the war and has claimed responsibility for attacks on tankers.

The United States said its blockade had redirected 144 commercial vessels by the end of October.

The latest developments highlight rising tensions over missile capabilities, maritime security and military access across the region.

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