New Uzbekistan expands pensions, digital welfare services and community-based support under its constitutional commitment to human dignity

Uzbekistan is strengthening its social protection system through constitutional guarantees, higher pension payments and expanded access to welfare services.

In 2026, the country marks the 34th anniversary of its Constitution. The anniversary carries the theme: “The Constitution is the foundation of a life in freedom and a new future in which human dignity is upheld.”

The theme follows Presidential Order No. F-63, dated November 6, 2026.

Article 1 defines Uzbekistan as a social state. It commits the government to policies that promote social justice and a decent standard of living.

Social protection covers financial benefits, assistance during difficult circumstances and access to essential services. It also helps vulnerable people move towards economic independence.

Constitution Guarantees the Right to Social Security

Article 46 guarantees everyone the right to social security in old age, unemployment and loss of working capacity. It also covers the loss of a breadwinner and other circumstances defined by law.

The provision reflects the principles of Article 22 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It also aligns with Article 9 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

Article 57 strengthens these protections. It places people unable to work, older people living alone, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups under state protection.

Several laws give effect to these constitutional guarantees. They include legislation on state pensions, funded pensions and the social protection of persons with disabilities.

Uzbekistan operates both solidarity-based and funded pension systems. These combine support between generations with individual responsibility.

People who acquire disabilities through workplace injuries or occupational diseases qualify for pensions regardless of their length of service. Children of deceased breadwinners also qualify for survivor benefits, regardless of their dependency status.

Pension Payments Exceed Minimum Consumer Expenditure

A significant feature of Article 46 requires legally prescribed pensions and social assistance to meet or exceed the official minimum consumer expenditure (MCE).

The MCE increased by around 10 per cent. It rose from 648,000 soums in May 2024 to 715,000 soums in 2026.

Minimum pension payments also increased.

The minimum old-age pension rose from 834,000 soums in September 2024 to 983,000 soums. Meanwhile, the minimum disability pension increased from 920,000 to 1,083,000 soums.

The new rates took effect on July 1, 2026, under Presidential Decree No. UP-115, dated June 23, 2026. Both increases amounted to nearly 18 per cent.

As a result, the minimum old-age pension rose from 129 per cent to 137 per cent of the MCE. The minimum disability pension increased from 142 per cent to 151 per cent.

Digital Reforms Create a Unified Social Protection System

Uzbekistan’s wider reforms draw on its Social Protection Strategy, approved in July 2022. The strategy followed a 2020 assessment by the International Labour Organization, the World Bank and UNICEF.

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Presidential Decree No. UP-82, dated June 1, 2023, established the National Agency for Social Protection under the President. It also created local Inson Social Services Centres.

These changes brought previously fragmented social programmes under a more coordinated institutional framework.

A unified Social Register began operating on February 1, 2026. Presidential Decree No. UP-258, dated December 26, 2025, established it by combining the Unified Social Protection Register and the Register of Poor Families.

The system covers poor households and families considered close to the poverty threshold. The latter group includes households with per capita incomes between one and 1.5 times the MCE.

Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 35, dated January 29, 2026, sets out support procedures for these families.

Digital systems also simplify access to assistance. Benefits for children with disabilities and their caregivers are granted proactively, without an application. Certain other benefits are awarded automatically through the information system.

Mahalla and Family Traditions Shape Social Support

Uzbekistan’s social protection model also draws on traditions of mehr-oqibat, or mutual care, and hashar, or collective work.

The Constitution recognises the importance of family and children. Article 76 protects the family through society and the state. Article 78 provides state protection for motherhood, fatherhood and childhood.

The mahalla, or local community, plays a central role in delivering support.

The “Mahalla Seven”, a group of designated local officials, assess household circumstances through xonadonbay. This system involves door-to-door visits to understand each family’s needs.

In 2026, designated as the “Year of the Development of the Mahalla and Society as a Whole”, the government allocated 7.5 trillion soums.

The funding supports 40 microprojects in each mahalla and aims to provide employment for 360,000 people.

Reforms Expand Protection for Children

Children remain a major focus of Uzbekistan’s social policy.

Inclusive education was introduced in 208 kindergartens for the first time in 2025.

The Law “On the Protection of Children from All Forms of Violence” took effect on May 15, 2025. Presidential Decree No. UP-256, dated December 24, 2025, also approved a national strategy for 2026–2030.

In September 2025, Uzbekistan joined the Pathfinding Global Alliance to End Violence Against Children. It became the first country in Central Asia and the 46th worldwide to join the initiative.

Poverty Rate Falls as Social Programmes Expand

Official figures point to a sustained decline in poverty.

A survey by the National Statistics Committee and the World Bank recorded the poverty rate at 17 per cent in 2021. It fell to 11 per cent in 2023, 8.9 per cent in 2024 and 5.8 per cent in 2025.

Nearly 1.5 million people moved out of poverty in 2025 alone. During the same year, 1,435 mahallas achieved poverty-free status for the first time.

The World Bank estimates that 3.7 million people moved out of poverty between 2021 and 2025.

According to the Ministry of Employment and Poverty Reduction, the poverty rate fell further to 3.6 per cent in the first nine months of 2026. The broader reform programme has reportedly lifted more than 8.5 million people out of poverty.

International Cooperation Supports Social Development

Uzbekistan presented its social protection model at the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha on November 4, 2025.

The country’s 2021–2025 cooperation cycle with the United Nations also delivered several social development initiatives.

Around 200,000 people received essential social assistance. In addition, 12.8 million citizens gained access to digital public services, while 1.8 million women and newborns received specialised medical care.

Uzbekistan also improved its position in the 2025 Sustainable Development Goals Index. It rose 19 places to rank 62nd. The report identified it as the fastest-progressing country in Central Asia and Eastern Europe since 2015.

Rural infrastructure programmes have also expanded. By June 2026, more than 900 subprojects had been completed across 306 mahallas.

The Rural Infrastructure Development Programme received $100 million from the World Bank and $82 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Economic growth provides further support for these social programmes. Uzbekistan’s GDP grew by 7.7 per cent in 2025 and exceeded $147 billion.

Constitutional Guarantees Must Deliver Practical Results

Uzbekistan’s social protection reforms combine constitutional rights with stronger institutions, digital services and community-based assistance.

The country’s approach seeks to make social guarantees accessible to people across different circumstances. It also places human dignity, economic security and social inclusion at the centre of public policy.

The authors argue that effective implementation gives practical meaning to the Constitution’s promise of a life in freedom and a future that upholds human dignity.

By Shokhrukh Sobirov, Chief Research Fellow, and Oybek Egamov, Leading Research Fellow, Institute of Legislation and Legal Policy under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

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