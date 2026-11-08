German Consul General Attends Shevolution 3.0 to Support Women Entrepreneurs in Karachi

Thomas E. Schultze visits an exhibition highlighting women-led businesses, innovation and economic opportunities through international collaboration.

German Consul General Thomas E. Schultze and his wife attended Shevolution 3.0, an initiative celebrating innovation and women-led businesses in Karachi.

The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Karachi (WCCIK) organised the event in partnership with the EU-funded PAIDAR programme, implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and in collaboration with Women in Business (WiB).

During the visit, the Consul General and his wife toured an exhibition featuring innovative products and businesses. The participating entrepreneurs showcased ventures contributing to the local market and expanding opportunities for women in business.

Promoting Women’s Economic Empowerment

The initiative highlighted the importance of supporting women entrepreneurs through business development, innovation and strategic partnerships.

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It also underscored the role of international cooperation in creating opportunities for women-led enterprises.

Supporting women-owned businesses contributes not only to economic growth but also to a more inclusive and sustainable future.

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