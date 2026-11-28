Iran and the United States issue conflicting claims over naval operations and shipping near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s navy chief claims a missile struck the USS Abraham Lincoln and two tankers exploded near the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command denies the carrier strike and other allegations.

Iran’s Navy commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani has claimed that Iranian forces thwarted plans by opposing forces to expand their maritime operations during the war.

According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, Irani made the remarks late Friday. He said the opposing side had planned to target Iran’s seas and coastlines while seeking access to its economic zone, territorial waters, ports and islands.

Irani said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy and other military branches had prevented those plans from succeeding.

He also claimed that Iranian forces had halted the adversary’s advance towards the Strait of Hormuz. According to the commander, Iran had stopped opposing forces in the Arabian Sea and northern Indian Ocean.

The navy chief further alleged that an Iranian missile struck the USS Abraham Lincoln on the second day of the war. He claimed the attack forced the aircraft carrier to seek assistance for evacuating wounded personnel and repairing damage.

US Central Command Rejects Iranian Claims

US Central Command (CENTCOM) rejected several allegations made by Iranian military officials.

In a statement on X, CENTCOM dismissed claims that Iranian forces had recaptured two oil tankers while American personnel aboard were asleep.

“Iran no longer has a navy. The entire situation the Iranian military commander described is another fabricated lie,” the US command said.

Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir Congratulate Pakistan’s First Astronaut

CENTCOM also denied that Iranian forces had struck the USS Abraham Lincoln. It said the carrier strike group had never been hit and had completed its deployment before returning safely to the United States.

The US military command also rejected claims that vessels were being charged $2.5 million to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

It said ships had continued to transit the waterway without paying a toll, under what it described as US protection.

The competing statements come amid continuing tensions over maritime security and navigation through the strategic waterway.

IRGC Reports Explosions Aboard Two Oil Tankers

Separately, Iran’s IRGC Navy claimed that two oil tankers attempting to use unauthorised routes through the Strait of Hormuz had exploded and caught fire.

Iran’s state broadcaster Press TV reported the claims, citing a statement from the IRGC Navy’s Public Relations Office.

According to the statement, one tanker struck a naval mine near the entrance to Oman’s Khasab Port. The second reportedly exploded and caught fire along an unauthorised route east of the strait.

The IRGC Navy alleged that both vessels had switched off their positioning systems and attempted to navigate through what it described as a false route.

The force also warned that vessels using the unauthorised passage faced the risk of encountering naval mines.

The reported explosions and the competing military statements have added to concerns over shipping safety in the region. The claims about the tanker incidents had not been independently verified in the supplied reports.

Strait of Hormuz Remains at the Centre of Tensions

The United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28, according to the report. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region.

The conflict also disrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies.

A memorandum of understanding signed in June had sought to establish a path towards a broader peace agreement. However, disagreements over issues including navigation through the strait prevented a final settlement.

With both sides issuing conflicting accounts of maritime operations, the security of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains a major concern.

Follow THE AZB