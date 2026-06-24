Kaukab Iqbal Visit brought together prominent members of the Pakistani community in Houston, where a special gathering was hosted in his honor by Faheem Akhoond, President of Jamia Karachi Alumni.

The event took place during the visit of Kaukab Iqbal, Founder and Chairman of the Consumers Association of Pakistan, to the United States. Community leaders and distinguished guests attended the gathering to acknowledge his longstanding contributions to consumer rights, food safety and public awareness initiatives in Pakistan.

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Among those present were Faheem Akhoond, Arif Azeem, Najeeb Ahmed, Tariq Khan and Ghazanfar Hashmi. Participants expressed their appreciation for Kaukab Iqbal’s efforts in promoting consumer welfare and protecting public interests.

During his stay in Houston, Kaukab Iqbal also visited the newly established ARWA Yamani Tea & Coffee Chain in Sugar Land. He praised the concept, ambiance and interior design of the venue, describing it as a modern and welcoming space.

Speaking on the occasion, Kaukab Iqbal said that a high-quality hospitality brand such as ARWA Yamani would likely receive a positive response if introduced in Pakistan. He noted that the venue offers an ideal setting for tea and coffee enthusiasts as well as community gatherings and social interaction.

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He commended the management for developing an attractive and contemporary environment that serves as a meeting point for members of the Pakistani community in Houston.

Kaukab Iqbal also thanked Najeeb Ahmed for his continued efforts in organizing community events and bringing together friends and community members during his visits.

The gathering concluded with an exchange of warm wishes and a renewed commitment to strengthening ties among Pakistanis living in Houston and across the United States.