Thailand Princess: Dilawar Ahmed Dakhan, EVP and Deputy General Manager of Sindh Bank Ltd Karachi, has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Her Majesty the Princess of Thailand and extended condolences to the Royal Family, the Government, and the people of Thailand.

In his condolence message, he conveyed heartfelt sympathies during this period of mourning and recognised the late Princess’s enduring legacy of dedication and service to the nation.

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He stated that her contributions and commitment would continue to be remembered with respect and admiration.

Dilawar Ahmed Dakhan also offered prayers for strength and patience for the bereaved family and loved ones during this difficult time.

He concluded by praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the people of Thailand.