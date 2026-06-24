Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), together with Lower Dir police, killed six suspected militants during an operation in the district’s mountainous areas on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Authorities said the slain individuals were among the most-wanted suspects and were allegedly involved in the recent attack on the Badwan Bridge checkpost in Lower Dir, where Constable Mohammad Ismail was killed.

Following the attack, CTD and district police launched a cordon-and-search operation across the area.

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According to the statement, security personnel received intelligence indicating that a group of suspected militants was hiding in the hilly region of Lower Dir and moved to arrest them after they emerged from their hideouts.

Officials said the suspects opened fire on police teams, prompting security personnel to respond.

The exchange of fire continued for an extended period before authorities carried out a search operation and recovered six bodies from the area.

The state refers to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan as Fitna-al-Khawarij.

CTD said the individuals were wanted in multiple terrorism-related cases.

Security forces recovered six Kalashnikov rifles, three hand grenades and ammunition from the site, according to the statement.

Authorities added that the operation remained ongoing to locate and arrest suspected accomplices who escaped.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed praised the district police and CTD personnel involved in the operation and said counterterrorism efforts would continue until militancy is eliminated and state authority is fully maintained.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also commended the operation and praised the performance of CTD and police personnel.

The operation comes amid heightened security concerns across Pakistan.

According to a monthly assessment by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, the country recorded 128 militant attacks in May 2026, compared with 101 incidents in April, marking a 27 per cent increase and reversing the decline seen in previous months.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan continue to face persistent militant violence, with security personnel frequently targeted in attacks.

Earlier this month, authorities reported killing an alleged militant commander in Bannu district who was accused of facilitating multiple attacks.

Separately, the military announced on June 13 that security forces had killed 27 suspected militants during operations conducted over 72 hours in North Waziristan’s Miranshah area.