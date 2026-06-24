Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met his Iranian counterpart, Eskandar Momeni, in Islamabad on Wednesday and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting lasting peace efforts across the Middle East.

According to the interior ministry, both ministers held detailed discussions on Pakistan-Iran relations and reviewed the latest regional developments.

Momeni was part of the Iranian delegation led by President Masoud Pezeshkian, who arrived in Pakistan following recent diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran and the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East.

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During the meeting, the Iranian minister thanked Pakistan for the warm reception extended to President Pezeshkian and the visiting delegation. Both sides expressed satisfaction over recent de-escalation efforts in the region.

Naqvi congratulated the Iranian side on the joint statement issued after the US-Iran talks held in Switzerland and praised Tehran’s diplomatic engagement.

“This agreement would not have been possible without your and the Iranian government’s sincere efforts,” Naqvi said.

He added that Pakistan had consistently advocated for peace and stability internationally and would continue supporting efforts to secure long-term peace in the Middle East.

Expressing optimism, Naqvi said the agreement could contribute positively to regional stability and cooperation.

According to the ministry, Pakistan and Iran also agreed to strengthen collaboration across several sectors, including security, counterterrorism, cybersecurity and immigration management.

Momeni announced plans for a detailed visit to Pakistan in the near future to further expand cooperation between the interior ministries of both countries.

The Iranian minister also acknowledged Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue and supporting diplomatic engagement during the recent negotiations.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Pakistan and Iran would stand together “as an iron wall” against attempts to undermine regional peace efforts.

He stated that some international actors remained uncomfortable with the progress achieved through dialogue and stressed that both countries remained committed to protecting peace initiatives.

President Pezeshkian also called for stronger regional coordination and extended what he described as “hands of friendship” to build a new regional security framework among Muslim countries.

During his visit, the Iranian president held separate meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.