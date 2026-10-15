KATI Welcomes Zafar Iqbal’s Appointment as PM’s Special Assistant on Energy

The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has welcomed the appointment of Lieutenant General (Retd.) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Energy, with the status of Minister of State.

The association expressed confidence that his appointment would strengthen coordination between the power and petroleum sectors, improve policy clarity and support more stable energy supplies.

In a joint statement, KATI Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, President Sheikh Umer Rehan and Rehan Javed, a member of KATI’s Standing Committee on NEPRA and OGRA, congratulated Zafar Iqbal on his new responsibility. They also thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the appointment.

According to the notification, the appointment took effect immediately. Zafar Iqbal will oversee the Power and Petroleum Divisions of the Ministry of Energy.

Experience in the Energy Sector

KATI office-bearers highlighted Zafar Iqbal’s experience in addressing Pakistan’s energy challenges. As head of the National Task Force on Energy, he led efforts to review and renegotiate agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) and government-owned power plants.

They also noted that he negotiated with commercial banks to arrange loans worth Rs1.225 trillion to meet payments owed to IPPs.

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Zafar Iqbal previously oversaw the Power and Petroleum Divisions as head of the National Coordination and Management Council (NCMC), established in April to replace the National Coordination Committee on Prices.

The council manages imports of crude oil, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It also determines priorities for power generation. Meanwhile, the Energy Task Force, now transferred to the Prime Minister’s Office, is working to address circular debt in the gas sector.

Reliable Energy Vital for Industry

KATI stressed that affordable, reliable and predictable energy supplies are essential for industrial competitiveness, export growth and job creation across Pakistan.

The association said Zafar Iqbal’s national-level experience in energy-related matters had given the industrial and business community confidence that key challenges could receive greater attention.

It expressed hope that his appointment would improve coordination throughout the energy supply chain and ensure that industry’s concerns and recommendations receive due consideration in policymaking.

KATI also offered full cooperation to the Special Assistant’s office, pledging to provide constructive, data-driven input from the industrial sector. Through its Standing Committee on NEPRA and OGRA, the association said it was ready to engage with the relevant regulatory authorities on matters under consideration.

The association emphasised that sustained cooperation among the government, regulators and industry would be essential to developing a sustainable, efficient and equitable energy sector that serves businesses and consumers alike.

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