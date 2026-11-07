NED University Hosts Third International Conference on Chemistry

On the occasion of the 3rd International Conference organized by the Department of Chemistry at NED University, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Tufail presents a shield to the Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo. Also present on the occasion are Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr. Noman Ahmed, Dean Dr. Mirza Mahmood Baig, and Chairperson Dr. Amatul Qayyum.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo says research, innovation and technology are essential ingredients for social progress

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that research, innovation and technology play a vital role in improving society. He made these remarks while addressing the Third International Conference on Chemistry at NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi.

The minister described research, innovation and technology as essential components of social development. He said conferences of this nature create new opportunities for research, academic exchange and collaborative projects.

Investment in Youth and Research

Dharejo said the modern era revolves around research, innovation and technological advancement. He described the combination of these elements as a powerful formula for social progress.

He stressed that a country’s development depends on how effectively it equips young people with modern knowledge and professional skills.

He also appreciated universities for improving educational facilities, promoting research activities and strengthening digital skills. Such initiatives, he said, help prepare young people for emerging opportunities and challenges.

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The minister added that international academic conferences encourage knowledge-sharing and open new avenues for joint research initiatives.

Conference to Promote Meaningful Academic Debate

NED University Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Tufail said such conferences provide valuable opportunities to benefit from emerging scientific trends.

He expressed confidence that the conference would encourage meaningful academic discussions, showcase modern research findings and generate practical recommendations.

According to NED University spokesperson Farwa Hassan, participants presented 42 research papers during the conference.

Meanwhile, Chemistry Department Chairperson Dr Amtul Qayyum conveyed a special message congratulating her team on successfully organising the international conference.

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