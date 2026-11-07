PHDEC and Green Pakistan Initiative Explore Export Opportunities for Balochistan’s Horticultural Produce

Horticulture Exports from Balochistan discussed during PHDEC and Green Pakistan Initiative collaboration.

The partnership aims to develop value-added fruit and vegetable products, strengthen processing facilities and connect local producers with international buyers.

The Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) and the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) are exploring export opportunities for Balochistan’s horticultural produce through improved processing, storage and international market access.

Muhammad Naseer, CEO of PHDEC, visited GPI’s head office on October 29, 2026. During the visit, Asif Khan, Project Director of GPI, briefed participants on horticultural processing and storage facilities under development across Balochistan.

Processing and Storage Facilities Across 20 Districts

The project covers 22 locations in 20 districts of Balochistan. It will support the processing of major fruits and vegetables, including dates, apples, tomatoes, onions, pomegranates, grapes, plums and cherries.

Each location will have cold storage capacity of 1,000 tonnes. Processing capacity will range from one to five tonnes per hour.

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According to the project briefing, eight locations are expected to become operational within the next few months.

Focus on Value-Added Export Products

Naseer appreciated the infrastructure development and highlighted its potential to strengthen horticultural value chains.

He said the facilities could support commercial-scale production of high-quality, traceable products. He also proposed prioritising several value-added products for export, including date syrup, date paste, dried onions, apple cider and tomato pulp.

PHDEC plans to promote these products through collaboration with Pakistani exporters and trade missions. Khan endorsed the proposal, according to the press release.

GPI to Showcase Products at FoodAg 2026

GPI will showcase its value-added horticultural products at FoodAg, scheduled for November 23–26 in Karachi.

The exhibition will provide an opportunity to engage exporters in product development and introduce international buyers to the quality and commercial potential of Pakistan’s horticultural produce.

Naseer reaffirmed PHDEC’s commitment to strengthening market linkages for regional products. He also pledged support for local producers seeking to participate in the upcoming exhibition.

The collaboration aims to connect Balochistan’s growing processing infrastructure with export markets and create greater opportunities for local horticultural producers.

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