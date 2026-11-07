US and Balochistan Officials Mark Completion of Mehrgarh Museum Preservation Project

Mehrgarh Museum preservation project completed with support from the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation.

The first US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation project in Balochistan has upgraded museum facilities, protected ancient artefacts and trained local heritage professionals.

US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker and Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary Nawabzada Mir Muhammad Zarain Khan Magsi have marked the completion of a cultural preservation project at the Mehrgarh Museum in Balochistan.

The initiative, funded through the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), represents the programme’s first-ever project in Balochistan.

Baker attended the completion ceremony alongside Magsi and representatives of the Sindh Exploration and Adventure Society (SEAS).

Project Preserves Mehrgarh’s Ancient Heritage

Implemented in partnership with SEAS and the Balochistan Culture Department, the project focused on preserving archaeological artefacts from the ancient Mehrgarh civilisation.

It also upgraded museum curation to international standards and expanded community outreach activities.

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Furthermore, the initiative provided training to local heritage professionals. This will help ensure the long-term preservation and care of the museum’s collections.

US Highlights Cultural Cooperation with Pakistan

Speaking at the ceremony, Baker highlighted the role of American expertise in protecting cultural heritage and delivering lasting results.

She said the Mehrgarh Museum would showcase the 8,000-year-old Mehrgarh civilisation and other historical collections.

“Projects like this one show what American expertise delivers: lasting, tangible results that preserve history, create jobs, and strengthen local communities,” Baker said.

She added that the United States and Pakistan were making progress together in protecting the region’s cultural legacy.

The US Embassy also noted that the AFCP programme now has a presence in all four provinces of Pakistan. This reflects continued US support for preserving the country’s cultural heritage.

Commemorative Plaque Unveiled Ahead of Reopening

During the ceremony, Baker, Magsi and project leads Dr Asma Ibrahim and Dr Kaleemullah Lashari unveiled a commemorative plaque.

The plaque will stand at the entrance of the Mehrgarh Museum in Quetta.

The museum is scheduled to reopen officially later this month, following the completion of the preservation and improvement work.

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