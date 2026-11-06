HBL Becomes First Pakistani Commercial Bank to Enable Real-Time PSX Account Opening Through Mobile App

PSX Trading access becomes available through HBL Mobile App in partnership with AKD Securities.

Partnership with AKD Securities connects digital banking with stock market access, allowing customers to open trading accounts within minutes.

HBL has become the first commercial bank in Pakistan to enable customers to open Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) trading accounts in real time through its HBL Mobile App.

The bank launched the service in partnership with AKD Securities Limited, with support from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL).

The new facility allows customers to open trading accounts within minutes. It eliminates paperwork and the need to visit a bank branch, linking digital banking directly with capital market access.

Digital Banking Meets Capital Market Access

The initiative aims to make investment opportunities more accessible to banking customers. By integrating trading account opening into its mobile application, HBL is simplifying the process for people interested in entering Pakistan’s stock market.

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The collaboration also represents a step towards expanding digital financial services and encouraging broader participation in the country’s capital markets.

HBL and AKD Securities Mark Partnership

The milestone was celebrated in the presence of senior representatives from the participating organisations.

Those attending included Muhammad Nassir Salim, President and CEO of HBL; Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Chairman of AKD Group; Hina Dhedhi Junaid, Chairperson of AKD Securities Limited; and Muhammad Farid Alam, CEO of AKD Securities Limited.

Afsheen Dhedhi, Naveed Qazi, CEO of NCCPL, and senior leadership from HBL, AKD Securities and NCCPL also attended the event.

The partnership marks a development in Pakistan’s digital banking and investment landscape, bringing banking services and stock market access closer together.

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