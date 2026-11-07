Trump Names Stephen Miller Chief of Staff After Republican Midterm Defeat

Stephen Miller named White House chief of staff by US President Donald Trump after Republican midterm losses.

The appointment puts a key architect of Trump’s immigration policies in one of the White House’s most influential positions as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress.

US President Donald Trump has appointed longtime adviser Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles following major Republican losses in the midterm elections.

Trump announced the appointment on Friday, describing Miller as one of his most trusted advisers. The change will take effect on Monday, November 9.

Miller, 41, has served as deputy chief of staff and played a central role in shaping the administration’s domestic policies. His appointment comes as Democrats prepare to take control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The change also places a close Trump ally at the centre of the administration as it faces congressional investigations and increased political opposition.

Trump Signals No Change in Policy Direction

In a social media announcement, Trump praised Miller’s loyalty and described Wiles as having done an outstanding job.

A White House official said Miller’s promotion demonstrated that Trump had no intention of changing his policy direction. The official said the president was rewarding a trusted aide rather than reconsidering his agenda.

Trump had previously indicated that he was willing to work with Democrats in Congress. However, Miller’s appointment could point towards a more confrontational approach on immigration and other domestic issues.

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Miller said on X that his mission was to support the president and defend the country.

Hakeem Jeffries, who is expected to become the next Democratic House speaker, criticised the appointment. He described Miller as a “reckless extremist” in a post on X.

Miller’s Role in Immigration Crackdown

Miller has been one of Trump’s longest-serving advisers. He has worked with the president since the 2016 campaign and remained influential during both administrations.

He is widely associated with the administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement policies. These included a target of 3,000 arrests per day, according to the supplied report.

The enforcement campaign brought immigration officers into communities across the United States. It also drew criticism over arrests involving people without criminal records and long-term residents.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll cited in the report found that 36 per cent of respondents approved of the crackdown, while 54 per cent disapproved.

Representative Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said Democrats planned to investigate Miller’s immigration policies.

Miller also played a major role in Trump’s efforts to restructure the federal government. Those measures led to tens of thousands of civil service dismissals in 2025.

He also helped drive the administration’s disputes with universities, diversity programmes and other institutions.

Hawkish Position on Foreign Policy

Miller has also supported Trump’s hard-line foreign policy positions.

He backed US military strikes against boats suspected of carrying drugs in the Caribbean and Pacific. The campaign has raised legal questions.

He also praised US and Israeli strikes against Iran. In addition, he defended naval blockades and sanctions as tools to weaken Tehran.

However, it remains unclear whether his position on the Iran conflict has changed following the political consequences of the war.

Marc Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, said Miller was closely aligned with Trump. He suggested the appointment would make bipartisan legislation less likely.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth welcomed Miller’s promotion with a social media message reading, “Patriots in control.”

Wiles Leaves Role After Midterm Setback

Wiles, 69, submitted her resignation on Thursday night. Trump said she would move to his political operation after leaving the chief of staff position.

She became the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff. A veteran political strategist from Florida, she helped manage Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Wiles brought decades of political experience to the White House. She also introduced greater discipline into an administration often marked by internal disagreements.

Her departure follows Republican losses in the midterm elections. Democrats have secured control of both chambers of Congress, setting the stage for greater scrutiny of Trump’s administration.

The White House chief of staff manages presidential schedules, oversees staff and coordinates with government departments and lawmakers.

Trump went through four chiefs of staff during his first term, from 2017 to 2021.

Miller’s appointment now signals a greater role for one of the president’s closest policy advisers as the administration prepares for a more difficult relationship with Congress.

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