Sindh Police Welcomes 783 New ASIs After Nine Months of Training

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has stressed the need for modern professional training to tackle cybercrime, online fraud and digital financial crimes. He made these remarks at the 189th Passing-Out Parade of Probationary Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) at the Sindh Police Training College, Shahdadpur.

A total of 783 male and female ASIs from two training batches completed nine months of professional training. They have now formally joined the Sindh Police. The newly trained officers include 673 men and 110 women.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. A police contingent presented a salute to the chief guest. Lanjar inspected the parade, while the newly trained officers took their oath and performed a march-past.

The programme also featured a commando demonstration, anti-riot drills and a traditional Sindhi performance of “Ho Jamalo”. Organisers also distributed awards and certificates to outstanding trainees.

Home Minister Announces Training and Welfare Measures

Addressing the ceremony, Lanjar described Shahdadpur Police Training College as an important and historic institution of the Sindh Police. He pledged to improve its facilities and strengthen the quality of professional training.

He said the government would focus on essential facilities, food and residential arrangements. These improvements would help create a better training environment for police personnel.

The minister also assured officers that the government would take steps to increase their training allowance allocation. He cited a proposed increase from Rs8,000 to Rs10,000.

In recognition of the teaching staff’s services, Lanjar announced a special reward equal to one month’s basic salary. He also announced the same reward for trainees who secured top positions in their respective disciplines.

Modern Skills Needed to Fight Digital Crimes

Lanjar said crime patterns were changing rapidly. Cybercrime, online fraud and digital financial crimes had created new challenges for law enforcement agencies.

Therefore, he stressed the need to train police personnel in modern technology, digital skills and contemporary investigation techniques.

He said better facilities at training institutions would help produce capable, confident and professionally skilled officers. These officers, he added, must be ready to meet the demands of modern policing.

The home minister urged the newly trained ASIs to prioritise public safety, the protection of property and the rule of law. He called on them to maintain peace and order with integrity, courage, dedication and discipline.

He also emphasised respectful treatment of citizens and impartial enforcement of the law. These principles, he said, form the foundation of professional policing.

Paying tribute to Sindh Police martyrs, Lanjar acknowledged their sacrifices for peace across the province. He said these sacrifices had helped improve law and order on highways and in various areas of Sindh.

He expressed confidence that the commitment and professional abilities of young officers would further strengthen peace and stability.

IGP Announces Recruitment of Over 2,000 ASIs

Inspector General of Police Sindh Javed Alam Odho said the 783 newly trained ASIs represented a significant addition to the police force.

He congratulated the successful trainees, their parents, teachers and instructors. He said effective policing depended on quality training, discipline and practical skills.

Odho described ASIs as the backbone of the police force. They handle public complaints, support police operations and maintain direct contact with citizens.

NED University Hosts Third International Conference on Chemistry

He urged officers to understand their legal powers and responsibilities. They must perform their duties within the law and work to earn public trust.

The IGP also highlighted the growing importance of technology in policing. He said officers needed advanced investigative skills to tackle cybercrime, online fraud, digital financial crimes and organised criminal activities.

He further announced that the Sindh government had approved the recruitment of more than 2,000 new ASIs. The recruitment and selection process will begin accordingly.

According to Odho, the additional officers will strengthen the investigation wing. They will also improve the overall capacity and efficiency of the police force.

The IGP directed the newly trained officers to treat citizens with dignity and listen carefully to their complaints. He stressed prompt action in accordance with the law.

He added that pressure, recommendations and personal interests must never influence law enforcement. A police officer’s real distinction, he said, lies in integrity, impartiality and public service.

Training College Seeks Funds for Infrastructure

Earlier, Principal of Police Training College Shahdadpur Asif Ahmed Bughio welcomed the guests. He also briefed them on the institution’s training system, performance and operational challenges.

Bughio called for special repair and rehabilitation funds to improve trainee hostels. He also highlighted the need to establish and upgrade the School of Investigation.

Other priorities included the administrative building, mess facilities, officers’ residences, water supply system and internal roads.

He also proposed a swimming pool to improve physical training. In addition, he called for an increase in the mess budget due to rising inflation.

Top Trainees Receive Recognition

The ceremony recognised trainees who secured first positions in various disciplines.

Batch No. 184

Drill and Parade: ASI Shakir Hussain

ASI Shakir Hussain Physical Training: Lady ASI Noreenah Khattak

Lady ASI Noreenah Khattak Law: Lady ASI Dua Ramzan

Lady ASI Dua Ramzan Firing and Shooting: ASI Agha Salman Khattak

Batch No. 185

Drill and Parade: Lady ASI Saba Asghar Khatiyan

Lady ASI Saba Asghar Khatiyan Physical Training: ASI Farooq Mohmand

ASI Farooq Mohmand Firing and Shooting: Lady ASI Saima Bhurgari

Lady ASI Saima Bhurgari Law: ASI Rehman Gul Laghari

At the end of the ceremony, IGP Javed Alam Odho presented a commemorative shield to Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar. The minister also presented a certificate of appreciation to Principal Asif Ahmed Bughio.

The event was attended by DIG Training Faizullah Korejo, MPAs Ali Hassan Hangorjo, Jahangir Junejo and Imran Dhamrah. Senior police officers, political and social figures, trainees and their families also attended.

Follow THE AZB