CBD Punjab Advances Lahore’s Urban Development as CBD Walk Nears Launch

CBD Punjab advances commercial and infrastructure projects, including CBD Walk, Route 47 and CBD Lake in Lahore.

Route 47’s first petrol station becomes operational, while CBD Lake undergoes major upgradation to support rainwater storage and groundwater recharge.

The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as CBD Punjab, is advancing several commercial and infrastructure projects as part of its plan to transform Lahore into a modern business and investment destination.

Key developments include the near-completion of CBD Walk, the operational launch of Route 47’s first petrol station and the ongoing upgradation of CBD Lake.

CBD Walk Nears Operational Launch

CBD Punjab has completed the elevation work on all commercial units at CBD Walk, bringing the project closer to opening.

Designed as a modern retail and fine-dining destination, the development aims to create new business opportunities and enhance Lahore’s commercial landscape.

The project features 32 commercial units, each covering four marlas. Every unit includes a basement, ground floor, two additional floors and rooftop space.

The authority has also completed the installation of travertine and glass across the buildings’ exterior elevations, giving the development a contemporary architectural appearance.

CBD Walk is expected to become operational soon.

Route 47 Gets Its First Operational Petrol Station

Meanwhile, the first petrol station along CBD Route 47 has become operational near CBD Walk.

The facility will provide essential services and greater convenience to motorists, commuters and visitors travelling along the corridor.

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Its opening marks another step in the development of Route 47’s supporting commercial and transport infrastructure.

CBD Lake Upgradation Supports Sustainability

CBD Punjab has also accelerated work to upgrade CBD Lake as part of its focus on sustainable infrastructure and water resource management.

The lake covers more than 20 kanals and has a depth of 25 feet. According to the authority, it can store approximately five million gallons of rainwater.

The facility will help recharge groundwater and provide an additional water source for construction-related activities.

Workers are currently installing marble across the lake’s base and slopes. The upgraded facility will also feature modern high-tech fountains designed to improve water aeration and enhance its visual appeal.

CEO Highlights Integrated Development Vision

CBD Punjab CEO Imran Amin said the authority remained committed to transforming Lahore through modern commercial destinations, improved infrastructure and sustainable development initiatives.

He said CBD Walk would create new opportunities for retail and fine-dining businesses. He also noted that Route 47’s first operational petrol station would improve convenience for people using the corridor.

Amin added that the CBD Lake upgradation reflected the authority’s efforts to combine environmental sustainability with contemporary urban development.

Together, these projects represent CBD Punjab’s integrated approach to commercial growth, infrastructure improvement and sustainable urban development.

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