Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan Presents Youth Excellence Awards at National Conference

Awards recognise the talent and achievements of young people from across Pakistan.

The Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, presented Youth Excellence Awards on Day 2 of the International Conference on Inclusive and Resilient Economic Empowerment and Growth.

The awards recognised the achievements, talent and contributions of young people from Pakistan’s provinces and regions. The initiative celebrated their potential and encouraged greater participation in national development.

The conference focused on inclusive economic empowerment and sustainable growth. It also highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for young people across the country.

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The event involved several government institutions. These included the Government of Pakistan, Paigham-e-Pakistan and the National Heritage and Culture Division. The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were also associated with the initiative.

Recognising young achievers can help inspire others to pursue excellence. It also reinforces the role of youth in building a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan.

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