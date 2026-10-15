October 15, 2026

TWB and Allied Engineering Organise Breast Cancer Awareness Session

Web Desk October 15, 2026
TWB and Allied Engineering Services collaborate on a breast cancer awareness session focused on early detection and breast health.

Breast Cancer Awareness TWB and Allied Engineering join hands to promote breast health and early detection.

TWB has collaborated with Allied Engineering & Services (Pvt.) Limited to organise a Breast Cancer Awareness Session aimed at promoting health education and encouraging meaningful conversations about breast health.

The session highlighted the importance of breast cancer awareness, early detection and preventive care. It also emphasised the need to seek timely medical advice and understand the role of early diagnosis.

TWB expressed gratitude to Allied Engineering & Services (Pvt.) Limited for inviting the organisation to participate in this important initiative.

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Through this collaboration, both organisations aim to encourage a more informed and health-conscious community. They also seek to empower individuals with awareness that can support informed health decisions.

Together for Awareness. Together for Health.

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