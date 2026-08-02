The informal gathering brought together veteran media professionals, strengthening friendships and celebrating the enduring camaraderie of Pakistan’s journalism community.

KARACHI — Karachi Press Club once again became a place for friendship and professional camaraderie as senior journalists and media professionals gathered for a dinner at Ghousha Aafiyat, one of the club’s well-known meeting spots.

The gathering brought together former Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi, Director Sales & Marketing of ABN News and Daily Ausaf Media Group Karachi Syed Turab Shah, Zahid Karani, APP Bureau Chief Abdullah Sarohi, Aziz Sanghur, Salahuddin Abbasi, and APP’s Saeed Qureshi.

More than 100 words into the evening, the Karachi Press Club gathering reflected the strong professional relationships and long-standing friendships shared by members of Pakistan’s media fraternity. Guests exchanged views on journalism, the evolving media landscape, and current affairs while recalling memorable experiences from their careers in a relaxed and cordial atmosphere.

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The dinner highlighted the importance of maintaining close ties within the journalism community, providing an opportunity for experienced media professionals to reconnect outside their professional responsibilities. Such informal gatherings continue to reinforce the spirit of cooperation, mutual respect, and solidarity that has long been associated with the Karachi Press Club.

The evening concluded on a warm and positive note, with participants expressing appreciation for the opportunity to meet, share experiences, and strengthen the bonds that unite Pakistan’s journalistic community.

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