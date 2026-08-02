Former Karachi Press Club member reconnects with longtime colleagues during a nostalgic gathering celebrating friendship and the enduring spirit of the journalist community.

KARACHI — Hina Rind, a former member of the Karachi Press Club, returned to Ghousha Aafiyat after a gap of nearly ten years, rekindling old friendships and sharing memorable moments with fellow journalists in a warm and nostalgic reunion.

The gathering brought together several veteran members of the journalist community, creating an atmosphere filled with laughter, shared memories and heartfelt conversations. The reunion reflected the lasting friendships forged through years of professional collaboration and mutual respect.

More than 100 words into the reunion, Hina Rind joined colleagues including Akthar Soomro, Saeed Jan Baloch, Saeed Sarbazi, Arif Baloch, Aziz Sanghur and Akbar Baloch as they reminisced about their time together and celebrated the enduring bonds that continue to unite the journalism fraternity.

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Participants recalled memorable experiences from their years in the profession, highlighting the importance of friendship, solidarity and mutual support within the media community. The gathering also served as an opportunity to reconnect with former colleagues and strengthen relationships that have stood the test of time.

The reunion concluded on a warm note, with attendees expressing hope that such meetings would continue to preserve the spirit of camaraderie and reinforce the strong connections that define Karachi’s journalistic community.

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