The Karachi Chefs Association team celebrates its success at the GCCM Global Culinary Competition in Malaysia.

Pakistan’s culinary team secures one silver, four bronze medals and seven diplomas at the GCCM Global Culinary Competition, highlighting the country’s growing talent on the world stage.

KARACHI — Karachi Chefs earned international acclaim after a team from the Karachi Chefs Association (KCA) delivered an impressive performance at the GCCM Global Culinary Competition in Malaysia, bringing home multiple medals and diplomas while showcasing Pakistan’s culinary excellence on the global stage.

The 12-member delegation competed in a range of culinary categories, demonstrating creativity, technical expertise and professional skill against international participants. Their combined performance resulted in one Silver Medal, four Bronze Medals and seven Diplomas, marking a significant achievement for Pakistan’s hospitality and culinary sector.

More than 100 words into the competition, Karachi Chefs continued to impress as Faiza Qureshi secured a Silver Medal, while Shehnila Azfar, Sidra Nasir, Shahrukh Sultan and Nadia Adil each earned Bronze Medals for their outstanding culinary performances.

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The remaining team members—Najam Us Saqib, Wania Nasir, Alishba Azfar, Hira Khan, Ghulam Farid, Mahroz Ullah and Asfiya Habib—were awarded Diplomas in recognition of their professional skills and strong performances throughout the international competition.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Chef Shoaib, while Chef Huma represented the country as a Rookie Judge, reflecting the increasing international recognition of Pakistan’s culinary professionals not only as competitors but also as respected adjudicators.

The achievement has been celebrated as a proud moment for the Karachi Chefs Association and Pakistan’s hospitality industry. Industry members described the team’s success as evidence of the country’s growing culinary standards, innovation and commitment to professional excellence.

The outstanding performance also highlighted the creativity, dedication and technical expertise of Pakistani chefs, strengthening the country’s reputation in international culinary competitions and inspiring the next generation of hospitality professionals.

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