Karachi Rangers Attack: Injured Suspect Claims Afghanistan Training

Investigators examine statements from a wounded suspect after the attack on a Rangers camp in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area raised fresh security concerns.

Authorities investigating the attack on a Pakistan Rangers Sindh camp in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area say an injured suspect has made claims regarding training and cross-border links.

According to officials, the wounded suspect identified himself as Usman Ali and claimed he had travelled from Afghanistan’s Jalalabad area. He alleged that three other individuals — identified as Abdul Hadi, Janan and Umar Farooq — were also involved in the operation.

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The suspect told investigators that the group entered Pakistan seven days before the incident. He further claimed that Abdul Hadi had been killed during the operation and described him as a resident of Bajaur.

According to the recorded statement, another alleged attacker identified as Janan threw an explosive device at the Rangers camp during the assault.

The injured suspect also claimed that the group had stayed in an under-construction building before the attack and alleged that the weapons used were transported from Waziristan.

Officials have not publicly confirmed all of the suspect’s claims independently. Security agencies continue to investigate the incident and examine possible links behind the attack.