Karachi Accident: Two Killed After Dumper Hits Motorcycle in Manghopir

Irfan Shaikh June 29, 2026 0

Police launched a search operation after the dumper driver fled the scene following the fatal collision near Band Murad Chowk.

Rescue operation at the scene of a dumper and motorcycle accident in Karachi

Police and rescue teams respond after a fatal traffic collision in Manghopir.

A Karachi accident claimed the lives of two people after a speeding dumper collided with a motorcycle near Band Murad Chowk in the Manghopir area, according to rescue officials.

The crash occurred within the limits of Manghopir police station. Rescue teams said one motorcyclist died at the scene while another sustained serious injuries.

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Both victims were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Ramiz, also known as Raja. The injured man, identified as 25-year-old Islam, remained under treatment but later died from his injuries.

According to SHO Manghopir Raja Zulfiqar, both deceased individuals were labourers and residents of Bhains Colony and Quaidabad.

Police said the dumper driver fled immediately after the collision. Authorities took the vehicle into custody and transferred it to the police station for further investigation.

Officials added that efforts are underway to locate and arrest the absconding driver.

 

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